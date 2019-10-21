Missing person appeal issued for Dublin teenager

Monday, October 21, 2019

Gardaí have issued a missing person appeal for a Dublin teenager.

Nadine Walsh (15) was reported missing last Saturday. She was last seen on Seville Place, Dublin 1.

When last seen, Nadine was wearing grey leggings and a black jacket.

Nadine is described as being 5’4″ in height, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is known to frequent Dublin city centre, Finglas, Ballymun, and Coolock areas.

Anyone with information on Nadine Walsh’s whereabouts is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station at 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

