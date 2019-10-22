‘Day with Ducketts’ gives glimpse of life in the 1800s

IT was like stepping onto the set of Downton Abbey or turning the clock back 100 years at Duckett’s Grove last week, as the public basked in A Day with the Ducketts.

Organised by Carlow Tourism in conjunction with Grange GFC, the event welcomed hundreds of people to the historic site to see what life was like in the Duckett’s Grove of the 1800s.

A Day with the Ducketts was also part of a month-long new festival for the county Carlow’s Big House Festival, which offers the public the opportunity to go beyond the impressive facades of the county’s magnificent ancestral homes.

From period costumes and carriages, to butter making, basket weaving, old steam engines and the stunning sight of the horses and carriages, the event was a sight to behold.

A wonderful atmosphere was evident all day, as visitors not only enjoyed learning about the history of Duckett’s Grove but also got a snapshot of Irish life in times past.

The organising committee, spearheaded by Grange GFC, worked tirelessly in the days leading up to the event to ensure Duckett’s Grove was looking its best on Sunday.

Grange NS was also very much involved in the event, with the local school taking part in an art competition, children drawing and writing their own reflections of Duckett’s Grove.

Stewards helped with car parking and manning the various stalls, while parents from Grange NS kept refreshments flowing.

A fascinating display outlining the entire history of the Duckett family, created last year by local historian and member of the organising committee Jimmy O’Toole, was a real highlight.

A blacksmith generated lots of interest from spectators, a falconry display, traditional dancing and wonderful music from various groups and individuals continued throughout the day.

The organising committee also got into the spirit of the event by wearing period costume, with Paddy and Theresa Browne making a very elegant Mr and Mrs Duckett, while many visitors also added to the atmosphere by donning their Victorian finest, too.