Gardaí seize cars, drugs and cash in CAB operation in Waterford

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a Criminal Assets Bureau raid in Co. Waterford today.

One of the cars seized this morning. Pic via Garda Press Office

Cocaine, herbal cannabis and ecstasy was seized as part of the operation involving Waterford detectives, the Armed Response Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

Two Volkswagen cars have also been detained under the Proceeds of Crime Act. The cars were a 191-reg Volkswagen Arteon and a 151-reg Volkswagen Passat.

Officers also seized around €1,000 in cash in the operation which took place at two places in Waterford.

The cash seized this morning. Pic via Garda Press Office

Gardaí said today’s operation shows the effectiveness of the Asset Profiler Programme where they can identify mid-tier targets for consideration by CAB.

