  • Home >
  • National News >
  • One third of fast-track housing developments refused planning in last two years

One third of fast-track housing developments refused planning in last two years

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

A third of applications for fast-track housing developments in the last two years have been turned down.

An Bord Pleanála says it has dealt with 100 cases but decided not to grant planning permission in 34 of them.

It means 5,500 potential new homes have not been built.

Paul Hyde, deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála, has denied the system is failing.

“It isn’t a rubber stamping exercise and it is very important that we apply a rigorous assessment of each and every case,” said Mr Hyde.

“That is why there isn’t a 100% grant rate on applications.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Shocking footage shows tourists being robbed at gunpoint near Guinness Storehouse

Tuesday, 22/10/19 - 2:10pm

Zoos may be required to provide records of how many animals have died while in their care

Tuesday, 22/10/19 - 2:00pm

Fianna Fáil leader warns TDs to avoid voting controversy ‘own goal’

Tuesday, 22/10/19 - 1:40pm