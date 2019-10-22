One third of fast-track housing developments refused planning in last two years

A third of applications for fast-track housing developments in the last two years have been turned down.

An Bord Pleanála says it has dealt with 100 cases but decided not to grant planning permission in 34 of them.

It means 5,500 potential new homes have not been built.

Paul Hyde, deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála, has denied the system is failing.

“It isn’t a rubber stamping exercise and it is very important that we apply a rigorous assessment of each and every case,” said Mr Hyde.

“That is why there isn’t a 100% grant rate on applications.”