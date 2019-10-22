Rathoe decision described as ‘done and dusted’

IT is now “virtually impossible” to stop construction of a lithium ion battery storage unit in Rathoe, despite continued unrest in the community.

At last Monday’s meeting of Carlow Co Council, cllr John McDonald raised the issue of An Bord Pleanála giving the green light to the storage unit, adding there was “a lot of people very unhappy about it.”

He questioned what course of action was now available to the community. “There is grave concern in the area for this,” said cllr McDonald, adding, “if there’s a fire there, have we the facilities to put it out?”

Cathaoirleach cllr John Pender stated that he shared cllr McDonald’s concerns, but remarked that the matter had been through the planning process and An Bord Pleanála had granted the planning application.

“It’s the legal route only now,” he added.

Cllr William Paton agreed adding: “Unfortunately, it’s now done and dusted.”

“The only option open now to objectors is to prove that An Bord Pleanála acted incorrectly in their processing of the planning application and that is virtually impossible,” he said.

Cllr Charlie Murphy agreed, adding that the judicial system was now the only option for those opposed to the application.