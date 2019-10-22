Revised Bus Connects plan promises to increase services by 22%

By Michelle McGlynn

The new Bus Connects plan for Dublin is promising a 22% increase in the level of service for commuters.

The controversial €2 billion plan has been redesigned after a record 50,000 public submissions.

Eight high frequency routes will serve Dublin city centre under the new changes which are now open for public consultation.

A new spine will serve Howth and parts of the north-east of the city, while 10 orbital routes will reduce the need for people to travel into the city centre.

The inner orbital route will operate two-way on the North and South Circular Roads at a frequency of every eight minutes all day.

Northern orbitals will serve key locations like Beaumont Hospital, DCU, Charlestown and Blanchardstown while southern orbitals will serve Ballsbridge, Rathmines, Heuston, UCD, Crumlin Hospital, Liffey Valley, Dundrum and Tallaght.

Then western orbitals will serve key locations such as Liffey Valley, Clondalkin Village and Tallaght.

The plan promises significant additions to evening and weekend services with frequent routes running every 15 minutes or better between 6am and 11pm on weekdays and Saturdays.

Most frequent routes will have this on Sundays as well.

Also included in the plan are additional peak-time services operating during weekday mornings and evenings.

A new 90-minute fare is to be introduced which will cover all bus, DART and Luas trips started within 90 minutes.

The fare is estimated between €2.25 and €2.60 and means that commuters will not have to pay extra to change between modes of public transport.

“Under the revised proposals 95% of areas that have zero interchange service to the city centre will now maintain this,” said CEO of the National Transport Authority, Anne Graham.

“Then there are other areas that will have direct service during peak commuter hours.

“We have enhanced the connections to schools, hospitals and other services based on the consultation feedback.

“Some routes to various locations have been altered to better connect to schools, hospitals and shops.”

Consultation on the revised plan begins today and runs until December 3.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) will host a series of eight two-day information events across the region next month with dates, times and venues available here.

The NTA has produced local brochures for each of 29 areas in the bus network providing details as to what bus services will be provided for people in the particular area, along with a local map and details of the consultation process.

These brochures can be viewed here and copies of relevant brochures will be delivered to every household and commercial property within the the next 15 working days.

A Route Mapper Tool has also developed and is available here.