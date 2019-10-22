  • Home >
Shocking footage shows tourists being robbed at gunpoint near Guinness Storehouse

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Image: Liveline/RTÉ Radio 1

Footage has emerged reportedly showing a tourist couple being robbed at gunpoint in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which took place at Longs Place, Dublin 8, near the Guinness Storehouse, around 6pm yesterday.

The video, revealed by Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1, shows the couple having what is believed to be a handgun pointed at them by a hooded individual.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Two males armed with what is believed to be a gun, allegedly stole a phone from a pedestrian.

“No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

