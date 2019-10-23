Community rallies around to rebuild home for elderly couple

A COMMUNITY is rallying around an elderly couple and has vowed to rebuild their home after it was gutted in a fire.

Seán and Mary Kavanagh’s home, just outside Hacketstown, was completely destroyed in the fire that occurred on 12 July, leaving them without even a stick of furniture.

Now the communities of Hackestown, Tinahely and beyond have joined forces with the intention of rebuilding the Kavanagh homestead.

“Our intention is to raise enough money so the house can be re-built,” said Jackie Moore, committee chairperson of the ‘Kavanagh house fire rebuild appeal’. The dedicated committee members hope to raise tens of thousands of euro and have approached businesses in counties Carlow and Wicklow for their help.

“People have been so generous and supportive,” said PJ Tompkins, PRO of the committee.

The fundraising efforts are threefold: direct donations from people into an account especially set up for the project; a raffle with around €4,000 worth of prizes up for grabs; and an evening of music and entertainment, including an auction, at Mount Wolseley Hotel on Sunday 17 November.

The event, which is expected to attract hundreds of people, will feature music by the Tullow Youth Ukes, which is a ukulele band, local musicians from Hacketstown, Jorum, and headliner, country singer Shawn Cuddy.

The organisers reckon that they have some €15,000 worth of goods up for auction, including VIP tickets to Leopardstown racecourse, multiple weekends away in luxurious hotels, paintings by local artists and a bespoke dinner for six people cooked in their own home.

“We’ve knocked on doors and approached people from Hacketstown, Tinahely, Baltinglass, Tullow, Knockananna, Carnew and Gorey. Everyone is so supportive,” added PJ.

Raffle tickets at just €5 each are being sold by committee members, with the raffle itself taking place in Hacketstown Community Hall at 8pm on Saturday 23 November, a week after the main event.

“We’ll do the raffle and have refreshments for people by way of saying thank you to everyone who helped out or supported the appeal,” explained PJ.

Tickets to the auction in Mount Wolesley cost €15 and are available from PJ on 087 7758905, Jackie on 087 6564178, or from the hotel itself.

If you’d like to make a donation directly, please lodge it into the Kavanagh home fire rebuild appeal using the IBAN IE77 AIBK 9333 2515 7230 75.