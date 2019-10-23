GAA boss kick-starts charity drive with a little help from the angels

THE Carlow public is encouraged to support an Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) fundraising drive in November.

The IWA in Carlow was joined by the director general of the GAA Tom Ryan to officially launch its national fundraising Angels campaign. The event took place in the Irish Wheelchair Association’s centre in Carlow and Mr Ryan kick-started the campaign by introducing the IWA’s new Angels Christmas products and Fireman Angels pin, which will be sold by volunteers throughout Carlow on Thursday and Friday, 7-8 November.

The IWA provides a range of essential services to people with physical disabilities through its centre in Carlow. It is a hub of activity and a place where people can come to get advice and support, develop new skills, learn to drive or participate in training programmes and sports leagues. Each year, the IWA provides over two million hours of vital services to people with physical disabilities in their own homes and communities.

Speaking at the launch of the Angels campaign 2019, Marion Dowling, IWA Angels coordinator for Carlow, explained: “The Irish Wheelchair Association’s Angels campaign is the largest campaign in our fundraising calendar and enables IWA to generate vital funds to help us to continue to maintain the level of services provided to people with physical disabilities and their families throughout Carlow.

“Volunteers will be selling Angels products outside Aldi stores in Bagenalstown, Tullow and Carlow. If you come across one of Irish Wheelchair Association’s volunteers, please purchase an Angels product or make a donation to ensure people with disabilities can enjoy equal rights, choices and opportunities and live their lives independently.”

The IWA is asking local community groups, organisations, businesses and schools to volunteer their time to assist with the Angels campaign. There are lots of ways to get involved with the campaign, including selling Angels pins or products, hosting an Angels event or taking part in some of IWA’s organised initiatives taking place nationwide.

To make a donation to IWA during the Angels campaign or for information about events and collections in your area, visit www.iwa.ie/angels or contact Evelyn Corcoran on 059 9104983.