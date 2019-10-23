Gardaí investigating Lucan shooting make an arrest

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Dublin last month.

Gardaíat the scene of the shooting last month.

It happened on September 4 at Griffeen Glen Park in Lucan, and a 43-year-old man was seriously injured.

He was shot a number of times in the body, head and arms while in his car.

The victim had managed to run from his car into a neighbour’s house, who called the emergency services.

He is known to the Gardaí, but has no major convictions.

The man who was arrested is being held at Lucan Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.

