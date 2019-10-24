Anger war of words as councillors take offence to use of word ‘junket’

THE term ‘junket’ to describe councillors attending conferences where they can ‘have a nice meal and a few drinks’ was blasted by members of Carlow Co Council this week.

At their October meeting, members were approving conference attendance for the remainder of the year, which includes talks on health service entitlements, social housing and training for public representatives.

However, a critical cllr Adrienne Wallace stated she will not be attending conferences and suggested the allocation of €20,000, if all 17 members attended these conferences, “should be recouped and put into other things needed in this county.”

“There are better ways of spending the money instead of heading off on junkets,” she said.

“Surely in this day and age, a more imaginative approach could be used where people could, maybe, Skype into the conference or get the conference notes afterwards, instead of have nice meals and a few drinks,” stated cllr Wallace.

Cllr Wallace’s comments sparked an immediate rebuttal from other members.

Cathaoirleach of the council cllr John Pender said that public representatives are advised by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government to attend conferences to be better able to represent the people of Carlow.

“I don’t know anyone that abuses that system,” he said, adding that they are legitimate conferences accredited by local government bodies.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy confirmed that a budget for conferences is set out by the department, with €700 allocated, from which the conference fee is deducted.

“I do take offence at conferences being called junkets,” stated cllr Andrea Dalton, who spoke of the opportunity conferences are for councillors, like in any job, for continued professional development.

“If we don’t go to the conferences and training, we are not giving proper public service to the people we’re representing,” cllr Dalton insisted.

Cllr Arthur McDonald also took offence to cllr Wallace’s remarks and called for her to apologise, much to the amusement of members.

“There’ll be no apology,” cllr Wallace replied.

Cllr Michael Doran described the amount of legislation and new regulations councillors had to study as “enormous,” stating that due to work commitments he was unable to attend as many conferences as he would like and remarked: “all our expenses are available online for everybody to see. I have nothing to hide and no member here has anything to hide.”

Cllr Charlie Murphy also stated that he was unable to attend conferences, but described training as “essential and very beneficial.”

“It’s totally your choice, everything is above board and traceable,” cllr Murphy insisted.