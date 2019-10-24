Fairgreen goes pink for breast awareness

FAIRGREEN Shopping Centre in Carlow took on a definite rosy glow on Thursday when women of all ages took part in the Let’s Talk Pink campaign.

The breast awareness campaign is run by Breast Cancer Ireland and, locally, the Vero Moda clothes shop teamed up with them to host an enlightening event on breast health last Thursday.

Survivor Paula McLean and Breast Cancer Ireland’s Nicola Turley gave demonstrations on how women should correctly examine their breasts, while volunteers from the Éist cancer support service were present to give advice about what help is available.

Women also had a chance to find out about wig care, thanks to Sandra Hennessey from Sandra’s Hair Salon, and breast prosthesis from Caroline’s Breast Care.

Despite the serious topic, women of all ages connected with each other and chatted over refreshments, while in the Vero Moda shop, they had a chance to buy specially-commissioned pendants and make a donation to the cause.

Each customer also received a surprise goodie bag from Vero Moda when they made a purchase.

“The place was buzzing with people here, there was a lovely atmosphere,” Mena Williamson, assistant manager of Vero Moda told The Nationalist. “The customers were very generous with their support and some people came in specially to make a donation. It was lovely, everyone chatting to each other and connecting with their stories.”

A raffle was also held, with Liz Allen scooping the first prize of a gorgeous hamper from Sam McCauley’s Pharmacy, Denise Martin won a voucher for Fairgreen SC and Theresa Barrett won a voucher for MC Beauty.