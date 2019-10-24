Gardaí question man after ‘car deliberately drove into another car’ outside Dublin shopping centre

Gardaí are questioning a man after a car deliberately drove into another car in West Dublin yesterday.

The cene outside City West shopping centre yesterday. Pic via Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter.

One man was taken to hospital following the incident.

The crash happened at 5.30pm yesterday evening outside City West Shopping Centre.

Footage posted online shows a car driving into another car and a man being caught in between as a crowd of people looked on.

Gardaí said they believe the driver deliberately hit the other vehicle.

One man was left needing medical treatment and he was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another man was arrested and taken to Tallaght Garda Station.

Emergency services attended the scene and a cordon was put in place for a time.