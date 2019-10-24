Green giants are champs in hurling thriller

ST Mullins are Carlow senior hurling champions for the 27th time after a rip-roaring championship final at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday afternoon.

Inspired by their sharpshooter and captain Marty Kavanagh, who produced one of the best county final performances in living memory, the south county side overcame their neighbours Mount Leinster Rangers 2-17 to 1-19.

St Mullins had to do it the hard way and were down to 14 men for three-quarters of the game after the early dismissal of Ger Coady. The eventual champions held a six-point half-time lead, but Rangers, who were going for a three-in-a-row, were back level as the game ticked into second-half injury time.

In the final act, Jason O’Neill popped up with a late, late winner to send the green and white-clad supporters into raptures.