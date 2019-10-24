Patients waiting for six months for some common surgeries to get treatment this year

Patients waiting more than six months for one of 10 common procedures will be offered treatment by the end of the year, according to the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF).

The fund says it has made significant progress in reducing wait times for a number of surgeries, including cystoscopies, gastrointestinal tests and hip and knee replacements..

The NTPF said the number of patients waiting more than six months for a number of common procedures has decreased by 72% over the past two years.

It revealed that the waiting list for a cataract operation – the most common inpatient procedure – is down 88%.

The Government invested €75m in the NTPF this year, in an effort to reduce public inpatient wait times. A further €100m has been committed for 2020.

The Irish Times reports that the fund said patients waiting for surgeries such as cataracts, joint replacements and tonsillectomies will be offered treatment by the end of the year.