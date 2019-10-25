Garda renew appeal for information after man, 70s, dies following road accident

  • Home >
Friday, October 25, 2019

There is a renewed appeal for information after a pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Dublin last week.

On Wednesday, October 16 at 10.10pm a man in his 70s was injured when he was hit by a car at pedestrian traffic lights on the Leopardstown Road.

Gardaí have confirmed he later died from his injuries.

They are now looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the area between 10pm and 10.20pm on October 16 who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

They are also appealing for drivers who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on (01) 6665400, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

