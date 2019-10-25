Gardaí concerned for safety of missing Cork woman

Majnoon Yehudie

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a woman missing in Cork.

Majnoon Yehudie, 47, is missing from Douglas in Cork. She was reported missing on Tuesday.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 8” in height, of thin build, with a pale complexion and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a purple jacket and black leggings.

Gardaí and Majnoon’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Togher or any Garda Station.