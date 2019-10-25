Pat’s peak performance raises €2,000 for children’s hospital

A KNOCKANANNA man has once again gone that extra mile for others, this time taking on the metres rather than the miles in support Our Lady’s Children Hospital, Crumlin.

Pat Carroll climbed all 925m of Wicklow’s highest peak Lugnaquilla last month in aid of this worth charity.

“It was tough enough,” admits Pat.

“We did it on a really fine day during the ploughing, so I was fairly exhausted after it,” he adds.

Pat is certainly no stranger to charity events, having taken on numerous marathons and long-distance runs over the years in aid of many good causes, both local and national. Pat even got his head shaved last year in an effort to help out.

Conquering Lugnaquilla was, however, one of Pat’s toughest challenges yet. He was joined on the climb by siblings Rose O’Brien, Thomas Whelan and Rita Whelan and they all completed the climb in just three hours.

Pat’s terrific feat raised an incredible €2,089 for Crumlin and he is very grateful to all who supported his fundraising efforts over the past few months.

Pat was in Crumlin last week to present the cheque, with the hospital expressing their gratitude and appreciation to Pat and all who help support the national hospital.

Our Lady’s Children Hospital, Crumlin then presented Pat with a medal to thank him for his fundraising efforts and acknowledge his continued support of Crumlin.