Success in double measure for Carlow at whiskey ‘Oscars’

IT was a double measure of success for Carlow as the county claimed the major accolades at the Irish Whiskey Awards last week.

Walsh Whiskey won the coveted Best Whiskey of the Year prize for its Irishman 17-year-old single malt, while Carlow-owned Bowe’s Bar in Dublin took home the Best Whiskey Bar of the Year.

Bernard Walsh, managing director of Walsh Whiskey, said it did not get any better than to receive the award.

‘‘In our game, this is our Oscar being picked as the best Irish whiskey. We have won many medals over the years, but this just caps off a great year for our whiskey.’’

The Irishman 17-year had taken home a masters medal at the Irish Whiskey Masters earlier this year, while it was also crowned Irish Single Cask of the Year by Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2019.

The Irishman 17-year won last week’s award in a blind taste test and trumped the offerings of the country’s whiskey giants.

“For us to shine out on a blind tasting just highlights the quality of what’s in the bottle,” he said.

The whiskey itself is rare as hen’s teeth, with less than 2,000 bottles produced a year, but it is available from O’Brien’s in Carlow and the Wine Centre in Kilkenny.

Bernard describes the warming whiskey as the “taste of Christmas,” having matured in sherry butt.

There was more local success with a Dublin bar owned and run by a Rathvilly family receiving the Best Whiskey Bar of the Year.

Bowe’s Bar on College Street, Dublin is owned by Rathvilly’s Declan Doyle and is run by his nephew Patsy.

Declan said: “It was great to receive the award, we have been trying for a while, but it’s a big surprise when you see the level of competition you are up against.”

The bar had previously won provincial titles at the awards, but this was its first national accolade at the Irish Whiskey Awards.

The bar sells 300 whiskeys, while it also produces its own 12-year single malt whiskey.

Declan said: “It’s a small local bar. For a city centre bar, a lot of locals drink in it.”

The bar was purchased by Declan in 2004 and he lauded Patsy’s efforts in its success.

Among the crew at work in Bowe’s is Kiltegan’s James Byrne, while Patsy’s wife, Carlovian Elaine Dowling, also helps out.

Declan also owns neighbouring Doyle’s Bar, which has been in the family since 1977.