Togetherness was the theme at information event for older people

IMPROVING the quality of life for older people in Carlow took yet another step forward recently with a discussion and information event entitled ‘Together we are stronger’.

An Garda Síochána in association with Carlow County Development Partnership and Carlow Older Persons Forum hosted the morning for older peoples and stakeholders in An Gairdín Beo.

The event showcased the collaborative work with older persons in the county under the umbrella of the Carlow Age Friendly committee. The audience consisted of a cross-community representation of older people and interested parties who are committed to improving the quality of life for senior citizens.

What was immediately apparent to those involved was the collaborative work of partner organisations, resulting in tangible community benefits.

Examples include the first GDPR database for vulnerable older persons nationally; Care and Repair services, including care boxes for emergency response situations, outreach programmes, home support; and targeted crime-prevention initiatives through awareness leaflets and the town-centre Older Persons Forum facility, to name but a few.

The togetherness theme of the meeting was evident from the keynote speakers and various contributions from the floor.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes was delighted to host the morning.

Mary Lawlor, CEO of Carlow County Development Partnership, spoke of the company’s commitment to providing quality and relevant services to enable older persons to live with dignity and continue to participate fully in society.

There was great interest in the joint database for vulnerable older persons and the care boxes, which will be rolled out where required.

For more information, contact the Garda community policing team or Annette Fox, Carlow Development Partnership, on 059 9720733.