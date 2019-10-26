‘Feck the begrudgers’

“FECK the begruders”. That was how one former county councillor described criticism of a gratuity that long-serving public representatives receive after leaving their seat.

Bagenalstown’s Denis Foley came out swinging in defence of the payment after reports in national media detailed that almost €250,000 had been given out to out-going Carlow representatives in the last four years.

Mr Foley, who served for 40 years as a town and county councillor, said: ‘‘There is no pension provision whatsoever for a councillor. The first 20 years I was a councillor, there was no money at all. You did it at your own expense and it cost me money and a lot of things at the time. The last 20 years you then get a miserable €250 a week. If I was on the social welfare or an old age pension, you’d get the same.’’

Mr Foley received a taxable parachute payment of €68,240 after losing his seat in May’s local elections, while Independent councillor Walter Lacey received the same amount after opting not to run in May. Tinryland’s Jim Deane got €17,060 after failing to retake his seat.

In 2017, Carlow town councillor Anne Ahern received €31,507 after resigning her position on the council, while her Fianna Fáil colleague Jennifer Murnane O’Connor received €47,995 after being elected to the Seanad in 2016.

Mr Foley said he had covered off a credit union and car loan following his payment.

‘‘If I was to die in the morning, I’d have enough to bury me, that’s all I need, and for a good bash up afterwards.’’

Mr Foley said councillors were entitled to some compensation after long service. ‘‘This is after 40 years of my life, seven days a week being on call. Everyone who contacted me would get a call back or a letter in the post always,” he said. ‘‘I am 76-years-old. I have few years left in my life. I have seven grandchildren, five children. That’s my life from here on in. Feck the begruders, they can begrudge me all they like.’’

However, Mr Foley questioned how high-ranking civil servants in government departments were not subject to similar scrutiny.

‘‘As a public representative, you are fair game to everybody, you are like a pigeon in the sky and a lad with a shotgun trying to shoot you down.’’