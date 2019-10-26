‘Feck the begrudgers’

Thursday, October 24, 2019

“FECK the begruders”. That was how one former county councillor described criticism of a gratuity that long-serving public representatives receive after leaving their seat.

Bagenalstown’s Denis Foley came out swinging in defence of the payment after reports in national media detailed that almost €250,000 had been given out to out-going Carlow representatives in the last four years.

Mr Foley, who served for 40 years as a town and county councillor, said: ‘‘There is no pension provision whatsoever for a councillor. The first 20 years I was a councillor, there was no money at all. You did it at your own expense and it cost me money and a lot of things at the time. The last 20 years you then get a miserable €250 a week. If I was on the social welfare or an old age pension, you’d get the same.’’

Former councillor Denis Foley said councillors were entitled to some compensation after long years of service

Mr Foley received a taxable parachute payment of €68,240 after losing his seat in May’s local elections, while Independent councillor Walter Lacey received the same amount after opting not to run in May. Tinryland’s Jim Deane got €17,060 after failing to retake his seat.

In 2017, Carlow town councillor Anne Ahern received €31,507 after resigning her position on the council, while her Fianna Fáil colleague Jennifer Murnane O’Connor received €47,995 after being elected to the Seanad in 2016.

Mr Foley said he had covered off a credit union and car loan following his payment.

‘‘If I was to die in the morning, I’d have enough to bury me, that’s all I need, and for a good bash up afterwards.’’

Mr Foley said councillors were entitled to some compensation after long service. ‘‘This is after 40 years of my life, seven days a week being on call. Everyone who contacted me would get a call back or a letter in the post always,” he said. ‘‘I am 76-years-old. I have few years left in my life. I have seven grandchildren, five children. That’s my life from here on in. Feck the begruders, they can begrudge me all they like.’’

However, Mr Foley questioned how high-ranking civil servants in government departments were not subject to similar scrutiny.

‘‘As a public representative, you are fair game to everybody, you are like a pigeon in the sky and a lad with a shotgun trying to shoot you down.’’

 

