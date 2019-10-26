FG extends lead in new opinion poll

By Daniel McConnell

Fianna Fáil’s support now trails Fine Gael by 8 points in the wake of the Dáil voting controversy, a new opinion poll reveals.

Fine Gael will be sorely tempted to seek an early General Election as its support now stands at 32%, up three points since the last poll in September.

Clearly, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is reaping a reward from the successful reaching of a Brexit deal, despite the Government’s continued mishandling of major issues.

The results will only heighten calls within Fine Gael for Mr Varadkar to call an election for either Friday November 22 or November 29.

The poll, conducted by Red C for the Sunday Business Post between October 17 and 24, reveals Micheál Martin’s Fianna Fáil has slumped from 28% to 24%

The full results are as follows:

POLL: SBP/Red C

Oct 17-24, Margin of Error ±3%

Fine Gael 32 (+3 in six weeks)

Fianna Fáil 24 (-4)

Independents 13

Sinn Féin 11 (-1)

Green Party 7

Labour 4 (-2)

Ind Alliance 4 (+1)

SocDems 2 (+1)

Solidarity-PBP 1

Aontú 1 (+1)

Others 1 (+1)