Local bands shortlisted for RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards

TWO Carlow bands have been shortlisted for awards in the upcoming RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards.

Ye Vagabonds have been nominated in three categories, while Lemoncello have been given the nod as best emerging folk act.

Ye Vagabonds are brothers, Brían and Diarmuid MacGloinn from Burton Hall, Carlow. Their career in music brought them to Dublin, where they became known on the traditional Irish, blues and folk scenes. Their blend of harmonic folk music is influenced by Irish, European and American music as well as 1960s folk.

They’ve been nominated twice in the best folk track for their versions of The Foggy Dew and Bacach Shíol Andaí, in the best album category for The Hare’s Lament and in the best folk group section. The brothers are still reeling in delight after scooping a BBC folk award last week for their version of The Foggy Dew.

One half of best emerging act nominee Lemoncello is local musician Laura Quirke. She plays guitar and sings, while her band-mate Claire Kinsella from Co Donegal is on cello and vocals. The duo started performing together while studying music and languages at Maynooth University.

The awards take place on Thursday in Vicar Street, Dublin and will be presented by broadcasters John Creedon and Ruth Smith.

Irish folk legend Moya Brennan is set to receive the lifetime achievement award on the night, while other acts nominated include such folk luminaries as Martin Hayes, Iarla Ó’Lionáird and Lisa O’Neill.

The awards will also be broadcast live on RTÉ Radio 1 at 8pm.