Public ‘hoodwinked’ into 5% increase in 2020 property tax

THE Carlow public has been ‘hoodwinked’ by the local council into paying an increase of 5% in local property tax (LPT), according to a local councillor.

Cllr William Paton claimed Carlow Co Council didn’t need to increase LPT by 5% last month, given that the authority’s deficit of €343,000 “48 hours later appeared to have been wiped out.”

Cllr Paton said that this was the result of a circular from the government and the re-evaluation of rates from national utilities.

He raised the issue at this week’s meeting of Carlow Co Council, pointing out that there had been a “major change or turnaround in the council’s expected income.”

Cllr Paton stated that the revised additional rates from national utilities amounts to €750,000, which, less the lost €300,000 in the revaluation of commercial rates, gives an additional €450,000 to the municipal districts.

Director of services for finance Pat Delaney described the maintenance of budgets for the municipal district as “a good news story,” adding that the council had not got confirmation on the “level of funding yet.”

Mr Delaney stated the estimate is in the region of €750,000 from revised additional rates from national utilities, but reiterated that this has yet to be confirmed.

Cllr Paton insisted that councillors should have been informed of this possibility at the LPT meeting last month. “I think we’ve been hoodwinked, we should have been informed of this possibility and maybe a 5% increase in LPT would not have been necessitated,” he said.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council cllr John Pender described it as “premature” to be discussing the issue, as the council has to be officially informed what the increase will be.

He said that the council often “worked in a vacuum” and has to work off estimates from previous years.

Cllr William Quinn also insisted “this be sorted out now,” adding that it was all “at the taxpayer’s expense.”

Mr Delaney again insisted that the council was not aware of this “’til the week after” the LPT meeting. He stated that it was not a case of simply adding on the money and remarked that the council was “just about able to meet the services required” for 2020, like street cleaning, litter management and general maintenance.