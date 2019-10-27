  • Home >
Dublin City Council gets a single application for sandwich board licence

Sunday, October 27, 2019

Just one business has applied to Dublin City Council for a sandwich board licence.

File photo.

The new system came into effect on September 1.

The Sunday Times reports the City Council is currently after 27 businesses for the adverts, which they say need planning permission, while just one has gone through the proper channels and completed the process

More than 120 have been seized in the past two months, with them only returned when a €100 fine is paid.

In July, business group Dublin Town claimed the process could end up costing shops and restaurants €2,000 a year.

