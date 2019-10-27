Fans go wild for retired garda’s Dance Monkey

A RETIRED garda who posted a video of himself playing the saxophone has just gone viral and has garnered over 290,000 views.

Ber Shelley from Carlow town posted the film of himself playing the hit Dance Monkey by Australian artist Tones and I on Facebook, just so he could amuse his grandchildren.

Since posting it less then a fortnight ago, it has caught fire on the internet and has been viewed across Europe and America.

“I only posted it for the craic, for my grandchildren,” an amused Ber told The Nationalist. “I really wasn’t expecting that to happen. If I had, I might have rehearsed it.”

Ber has posted several videos of himself playing along with pop songs before, but none of them is as popular as the Dance Monkey tune.

“I think people like it because it has a lovely rhythm, I could have played it on and on because it’s simple and melodic. It really appeals to children, too. It’s absolutely flying, everyone was ringing me,” Ber continued.

His wife Elizabeth, children Denis, Bernadette, Lisa, Laura and Karen, plus his seven grandchildren are delighted with his new-found fame.

Ber was a member of both the garda band and the army band, having been trained as a classical musician at the Royal Irish Academy. He picked up the saxophone from learning the flute and studied jazz with the great Richard Buckley in Dublin after that. Since his retirement from the gardaí 14 years ago, Ber has cut down on the amount of concerts he plays, but now that he’s gone global, offers are pouring in.

“I’ve gotten lots of offers of work from this, including being invited to play at the opening of a restaurant in Scotland,” Ber laughed.