Ireland 15th in EU28 unemployment table; Czech Republic has lowest rate

Sunday, October 27, 2019

Ireland is 15th in the EU28 unemployment table according to the latest statistics from Eurostat.

The latest figures show Ireland has an unmploymnent rate of 5.2%.

The Czech Republic has the lowest rate of unemployment at 2%.

Greece has the highest rate at 17%.

The number of people out of work is at its lowest level since 2000 across the 28 member states.

The unemployment rate across the EU was just over 6%, half a percent less than the year before.

It’s estimated just over 15m people didn’t have a job in the 28 member states when the study was carried out in August.

See the full report here

