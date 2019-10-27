  • Home >
Man charged in connection with dangerous driving of stolen car in Dublin

Sunday, October 27, 2019

A man has been charged in connection with a dangerous driving incident in Dublin on Friday night.

The man in his 30s was arrested after Gardaí were alerted to an incident of a car driving dangerously in Lusk.

The car had been stolen during a burglary in Maynooth, Kildare on Thursday.

The stolen car collided with a number of parked cars in the Whitethorn Walk area of Lusk.

The driver then abandoned the car and tried to hijack another car in the area, threatening the driver, though no injuries were sustained.

A man was arrested by the Armed Support Unit and will appear in court in connection with the incident tomorrow morning.

