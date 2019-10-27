Planning application for multi-million IDA facility at Rathnapish submitted

A PLANNING application for a multi-million euro facility aimed at attracting foreign investment in Carlow has been submitted.

The IDA advanced technology building is to be built on a 12.6-hectare site the organisation has acquired at Rathnapish, Carlow.

IDA lodged the planning application on Friday at Carlow Co Council.

Minister of state at the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation Pat Breen disclosed last week that the IDA had been in discussions with Carlow Co Council regarding planning issues concerning access to the site prior to submitting planning.

This followed a parliamentary question by Carlow-Kilkenny TD Pat Deering.

Deputy Deering had cited the delays in the long-awaited project and said there had been little movement in recent months.

“It was suggested that, depending on planning permission, construction would commence towards the end of 2019. As of today, 16 October, no planning permission has been lodged. It is obvious that there will not be a commencement date this year, and so another year will go by.

He added: “In my estimation, it will be several years before we go through the planning process, commence the stage of building so that the facility will be in Carlow.”

Minister Breen said that it is important that preliminary engagement between the IDA and council conclude before the application was submitted.

“I hope that permission would be given with all the preliminary discussions with Carlow Co Council. I hope that it goes as speedily as possible.”

Minister Breen said that the process to acquire the site had “been lengthier than anticipated,” as it had been acquired through the open market.

“I have every confidence that this building, once completed, will be a significant asset to Carlow in terms of attracting further multi-national investment to the town and the wider region.”

The advanced technologybBuilding has the potential for varied uses, suitable for engineering and pharmaceutical firms, but also adaptive to cater for potential IT and business companies.