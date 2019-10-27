Woodie’s employees raise €10,668 on gruelling cycle

WOODIE’S of Carlow are incredibly proud of their achievement and efforts in raising €10,668.82 for charities which will help the change lives of so many people.

Woodie’s teams around the country fundraised by organising everything from sponsored leg waxing to family fun days during the campaign.

The fundraising culminated in a gruelling 1,600kms cycle undertaken by Woodie’s colleagues over five days in August, where the cycling teams called into each of the 35 stores to collect the money raised by them.

On the final day, the cyclists were greeted by family and friends at Woodie’s support office in Tallaght in an emotional reunion, with the news they had almost €374,000 in the kitty for four worthy causes.

This year’s chosen charities were Temple Street Children’s Hospital, children’s cancer charity Hand in Hand, Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland and ISPCC Childline. All strive to change the lives of Ireland’s most vulnerable children and their families around the country with their great work.

Each charity chose their own little hero to represent them, from plucky two-year-old Freya, who was diagnosed with a tumor and underwent months of intensive treatment, to Jack with autism, whose isolated world was transformed with the arrival of Thorpe the dog.

Over the last five years, a whopping €1,554,511 has been raised for Irish charities by Woodie’s employees, suppliers and loyal customers.