Gardaí looking for information on whereabouts of missing Dublin 13-year-old

Monday, October 28, 2019

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl in Dublin.

Emma Gibbon was last seen at the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Clondalkin at around ten to 1 this afternoon.

She was last seen leaving the centre and heading in the direction of the N4, across the carpark on foot.

She is 5 foot in height of a thin build with brown shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing a khaki green coat with a fur collar, purple hoodie, black leggings and black converse runners. She was wearing large black-framed reading glasses.

Anyone with information’s asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

