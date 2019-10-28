Gardaí seek help in finding missing Galway teen

Monday, October 28, 2019

Linda Mhelembe (17 years)

Gardaí are appealing for information in their search for missing teenager Linda Mhelembe.

The 17-year-old has been missing from Doughiska Rd in Galway since Wednesday, October 23.

She is decribed as being 5ft 6in in height of medium build, with short blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink Nike jumper, grey leggings and black runners.

It is understood she may currently be in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information on Linda’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

