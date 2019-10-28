Man dies following serious crash in Clare

Monday, October 28, 2019

A man in his early 80s has died after a serious crash in Co Clare.

Two cars collided at Cahercallamore in Ennis this afternoon.

He was brought to Limerick University Hospital with serious injuries where he later passed away – he was a rear passenger in one of the cars.

The woman driving the car and front-seat passenger have been treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries, while the man driving the second car and his passenger, a woman were not hurt.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened and gardaí at Ennis are appealing for witnesses.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí looking for information on whereabouts of missing Dublin 13-year-old

Monday, 28/10/19 - 8:20pm

Peace foundation launched in memory of Martin McGuinness

Monday, 28/10/19 - 7:40pm

Man questioned by gardaí following two stabbings in Cork

Monday, 28/10/19 - 4:40pm