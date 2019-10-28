‘These people are invaluable’ – Group wants more support for SNAs

  • Home >
Monday, October 28, 2019

Parents of children with additional needs want the Department of Education to “meet the kids behind the cuts”.

A new campaign group says they are fed up of a lack of support for their kids and SNAs in schools.

They are calling for the government to do more to support inclusion in the classroom, and to be more transparent about how decisions affecting the provision of special needs supports is arrived at.

Chair of the ‘Meet the Kids Behind the Cuts’ group, Rachel Prendergast-Spollen, says SNAs make a huge difference in kids lives.

“An SNA in every class would be fantastic,” she said. “It would also, crucially, provide stability for SNAs themselves.

These people are invaluable for kids and for the school community as well.

“We would like to see the people who support our kids be valued as well.”

