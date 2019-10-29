  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Drivers urged to ‘respect’ cyclists as new law comes into effect next month

Drivers urged to ‘respect’ cyclists as new law comes into effect next month

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

File photo

A new law to combat the dangerous overtaking of cyclists comes into effect next month.

Dangerous overtaking in general is already an offence that carries an €80 fine and three penalty points.

The new regulation will be specific to cyclists and is expected to to carry a higher fine.

“Key to preventing deaths on our roads is education and that has to happen at a young age.” said president of the Road Haulage Association Verona Murphy

“We have to instill respect between us as road users,” she added.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Over 550 waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Tuesday, 29/10/19 - 10:25am

Seven injured in five-car collision in Co Carlow

Tuesday, 29/10/19 - 8:15am

Parishes may not perform baptisms due to lack of priests, group warns

Tuesday, 29/10/19 - 7:35am