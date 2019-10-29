Fr Tom chronicles UgaIrish’s recent humanitarian trip to central Africa

LAST June, nine people travelled to Uganda as volunteers under the umbrella of the Carlow-based UgaIrish project, which provides humanitarian aid to the people of Baale on Lake Victoria in central Africa. The Carlow group was led by Siobhán Kinsella from Cloydagh, Carlow, founder of UgaIrish. It was in 2006 on a visit to Uganda that Siobhán observed at first hand the poverty of the people who lived in the bush and determined to help them. She was prompted to establish the charity, naming it UgaIrish, an amalgam of the names of the two countries.

Fr Tom Lalor, CC, Tinryland and retired parish priest of Leighlinbridge, was among the nine volunteers who made the recent trip. Fr Tom is a friend of the Kinsella family and officiated at the funeral Mass of Siobhan’s husband Austin in late October 2018, delivering a wonderful eulogy to Austin in St Patrick’s Church, Newtown, Bagenalstown. Aged 72, Austin was a native of Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire and the Kinsella family hail from Ballytimmon, Fenagh.

It was Fr Tom’s first visit to Uganda; there were four other ‘first timers’ – Larry and Sally Doyle, Ballinacarrig, Carlow; Hannah Collier from Shillelagh; and Niall Kinsella, son of Siobhán and Austin. The group was completed by Colette Byrne, Fenniscourt, Bagenalstown, a cousin of the Kinsella family, John Connolly, Gowran, Co Kilkenny and Emma Collier, twin sister of Hannah.

Fr Lalor has committed to print his thoughts on the visit to Uganda, under the title UgaIrish: an experience.

Fr Tom wrote: ‘Uganda is a country in central Africa three times the size of Ireland but supporting 42,000,000 people. I spent ten days there last June with UgaIrish, a Carlow-based charity spearheaded by Siobhan Kinsella. My first impression was of an undeveloped fertile countryside teeming with people, people walking everywhere … no roads, very few cars and quite a few motorbikes … a friendly people who manage to survive with very little.

‘We flew on Ethiopian Airlines into Entebbe, the airport that serves the capital, Kampala. The airport itself looked a bit rundown, but Siobhán had arranged a bus to carry us and the 25 suitcases that were packed with clothes, wool for knitting, school supplies, vegetable seeds and so forth to our accommodation. Just outside the airport, we stopped at a supermarket to buy essential food items that wouldn’t be available in the village. We changed some money into local currency. One euro gave us 4,000 Ugandan Shillings. Each of us had wads of money.

‘About an hour out of the airport, we crossed the Equator and stopped for the usual photographs at the line drawn across the road to mark the exact location and admired the local produce on display in the craft shops that were bereft of any tourists except the nine of us. Another hour later we passed through the outskirts of Masaka, which seemed to have lots of people living in very poor accommodation. There we left the tarmac and bounced our way over dirt roads for another hour.

‘Our accommodation was adequate and very welcome at the end of our long journey. It was built some time ago by an English charity to accommodate volunteers coming to help in the area. Siobhán had hired a cook who, thankfully, provided us with lovely African food and plenty of it. Beds were simple, but water was scarce. Water was harvested from the roof and when it ran out and the toilets got blocked up, young fellows with jerry-cans of water climbed up a rickety ladder to fill the tank. Drinking water was brought from the supermarket at the airport and we were advised to use this even to wash our teeth. Our transport next day consisted of two ancient Toyota cars. My estimate was that one was at least 20 years’ old. The other one was surely of 30 years’ vintage.

‘UgaIrish is focused on a fishing village of about 600 people, situated on the shore of Lake Victoria. This village has grown up over the last ten to 15 years and consists mainly of refugees from Rwanda and Tanzania. There, the people live in very inadequate accommodation; health, safety and hygiene are words that do not feature in their vocabulary. UgaIrish has built a school in the village where five teachers teach about 70 to 90 students and each student is provided with a porridge breakfast. Pigs and chickens have free range in the village and a new fence must be erected to keep them off school grounds.

‘Also, UgaIrish has dug two wells and installed hand pumps where women and children from the village are constantly coming for water. Again, the pigs and chickens must be kept out and new fences were erected while we were there. Pigs housed near the wells were to be accommodated elsewhere and rubbish that was composting too close to the well was to be moved to another location.

‘The UgaIrish project has organised a women’s co-op, where about 15 women knit, sew and plant vegetables in a piece of land purchased by the project. A men’s co-op fishes in the lake and does any manual work that the project requires. When we were leaving after our ten-day visit, they were commissioned and paid to fence the school the school grounds, dig new latrines, relocate the pigs and the composting rubbish. Their pay amounts to the equivalent of €1 a day.

‘For me, Sunday was special. I was invited to celebrate Mass in the chapel/community centre built by UgaIrish in 2018. I didn’t know what to expect, but I needn’t have worried. Bunting was made to decorate the space. About 70 or 80 people turned up, as did the priest from the local parish. He insisted that I lead the celebration and translated everything I said into the language of the people. There was a choir and readers and about 20 children to be baptised. I got the honour of pouring the water, while the local priest conducted the ceremony. I remember baptising a boy named Patrick and another named Kevin. It was the first time Mass was celebrated there and the local priest explained that it was now one of six such stations that made up his parish.

‘Despite my language difficulties, I felt the people were friendly and welcoming. Never once was I concerned for my safety. People seemed happy and content with surviving on very little. Industry seems to be non-existent, so people literally live from hand to mouth. A doctor holds a clinic in the village once a fortnight. He had been a polio victim but got around on two crutches. Someone carried him on the back of a motorbike.

‘Following on from the opening of Siobhan’s 25 suitcases, new clothes were noticeable all around the place. Carlow GAA jerseys and Leinster rugby jerseys were to the fore, replacing older models worn since previous visits by UgaIrish a year or two ago. I felt that the women’s co-op was really making an impact by its self-help togetherness approach.

‘I came home very conscious of our wasteful throwaway society. We have so much. We waste so much. We throw away so much. I have known for a long time that accumulating goods, property and wealth doesn’t make a person happy. I would hate if the people of Uganda followed our pursuit of wealth. If health services can be improved, if primary care facilities could be put in place, if food supplies could be more secure, if accommodation was a little bit more adequate, if people could succeed in helping and supporting one another fully, then I believe that Uganda would succeed adequately in supporting its huge population.

‘UgaIrish is a very small charity in the overall scheme of things, but it offers a helping hand to a small number of people. Its focus on the education of children is essential. Equally important is its focus on the education of adults in ways of collaborative living that evades the capitalistic rivalry of the western world. Hopefully in Baale, a new culture of self-help and collaboration will emerge and truly enrich the lives of the people.

‘I really admire the UgaIrish project and everyone associated with it. Support for this work is very low key, but worthwhile. Every penny made goes straight to the charity. It’s great to realise that what we give can really make a difference.’