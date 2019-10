There are over 550 people waiting for beds in Irish hospitals, according to the daily figures released from the INMO.

There are 567 in total with 400 waiting in the emergency department, while 167 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals are:

University Hospital Limerick– 51

Cork University Hospital – 49

South Tipperary General Hospital -49

The University Hospitals in Sligo, Letterkenny, Galway and Kerry all have over 30 patients waiting for beds.