Seven people were injured in a crash involving five cars in Carlow yesterday evening.

The incident occurred on the N80 at Kilbride Crossroads at around 6.30.

All seven adults were brought to hospitals in Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford with what gardaĆ­ say are non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed this morning and diversions are in place, a garda spokesperson added.