Carlow youngsters read more than 20,000 books over the summer months

CO Carlow’s youngest bookworms devoured an astonishing array of books over the summer months … in fact, their huge haul surpassed 20,000! It was all part of the library service’s annual ‘Summer Reading Stars 2019’, which encourages children to keep up their reading, even when the sun in shining and school is but a distant memory.

This year, the event was more successful than ever, with over 1,000 children across the county participating. Reading Stars welcomes children in such huge numbers that the celebration held at the end of the programme has to take place over two nights at the Seven Oaks Hotel.

County librarian John Shortall and his team welcomed the children and their parents and spoke of the great support the initiative and the library service across the country receives from the public.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council John Pender and mayor of Carlow Andrea Dalton officiated on both nights. They paid tribute to the library’s young readers and also their parents, who are supporting and encouraging their children to experience the joy of reading. They remarked that the Summer Reading Stars not only encourages children to enjoy reading and enhance their literacy skills but also makes our libraries familiar and welcoming places for young people.

Both elected representatives also paid tribute to the library’s incredible staff all over the county – in Carlow, Tullow, Muinebheag and Borris – whose enthusiasm, encouragement and interest has made our library service one of the best in the country.

Following the formalities, the children enjoyed a wonderful performance by Reuben the entertainer, with magic tricks, audience participation and lots of laughs going down a treat with the huge numbers in attendance.

All of the children were then given a medal, a backpack and some goodies to mark their wonderful participation.