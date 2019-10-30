Day of the dead finally arrives as zombies take Carlow by storm!

BLOODCURDLING screams bounced off the college walls and teachers went running for their lives! Terrifying creatures, neither dead nor alive, crawled from damp, dark dungeons and from long-forgotten tombs to wreak havoc on mere mortals. The day of the dead finally dawned on Friday, when zombies, ghouls, witches and vampires all converged in a sickening parade of terror on the outskirts of Carlow town …

“I haven’t laughed as much in a long time. It was amazing,” cackled Sara Ashmore Kehoe, master puppeteer of the whole gruesome extravaganza.

She and two other heartless souls, Róisín Deegan and Danielle Lyons, were solely responsible for the sickening spectacle that was witnessed at Carlow Institute for Further Education and Tyndall College last week. Yes! It was the annual zombie walk, which unleashed the creative wizardry in students of the institute’s make-up artistry course.

More than 40 make-up students put their creative skills together to concoct the most amazing Halloween images, with student Christine Farrell looking particularly gruesome.

“Both first and second year students took part. Incredibly, the first years have only been studying for a few weeks and what they managed to create in two to three hours was amazing,” said Sara proudly.

The scary creatures hauled and dragged themselves around the college and school campus, wielding axes and other weapons of destruction, but some of them also carried collection buckets because the zombie walk was also a fundraising event for the Irish Cancer Society and Breast Cancer Awareness.

Great fun was had by all, but especially the terrifying creatures who loved scaring the living daylights out of all the innocent souls who chanced along their grisly path!