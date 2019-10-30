Distilling student Gary wins €1k whiskey bursary

GARY Ring, a student on Ireland’s first honours degree course in brewing and distilling at IT Carlow, has been awarded the Walsh Whiskey €1,000 bursary prize for achieving the highest grades in first year.

A mature student from Douglas, Co Cork, Gary worked for many years as a wine buyer for Musgrave’s SuperValu and Centra franchises and most recently the Barry Group that owns the CarryOut and Costcutter brands, which led to a curiosity about the production side of the drinks industry.

In 2017, Walsh Whiskey announced an annual €1,000 bursary prize to the brewing and distilling student who achieved the highest grades at the end of first year. The bursary, according to Bernard Walsh, founder and managing director of Walsh Whiskey, recognises IT Carlow as a centre for teaching, learning, research and innovation in brewing and distilling.

“We are delighted to recognise Gary’s exceptional achievement through this bursary. Walsh Whiskey aligns very well to the brewing and distilling degree at Institute of Technology Carlow in that we both aim to make world-class contributions to the re-emerging and growing sector that is Irish whiskey. Our Writers’ Tears and The Irishman whiskeys are on the market over 13 years now and they will need world-class distillers of the future, like Gary, to ensure they remain the super-premium whiskeys that they are,” said Bernard.

Commenting on his bursary, Gary said: “I’m thrilled to be the recipient of this bursary. From working in wholesaling, I developed a real interest in the production and manufacturing side of things, but I couldn’t take it any further because there was no compelling degree course in Ireland in this area at the time. When I heard about the launch of the BSc in brewing and distilling at IT Carlow, I just went for it.”

And it looks like it’s paying off nicely for him, too!