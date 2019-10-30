  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Woman left with life changing injuries following Cork hit-and-run

Woman left with life changing injuries following Cork hit-and-run

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

By Greg Murphy

A CCTV image of the vehicle believed to have been involved in this incident. Pic: An Garda Síochana FB page

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman was left with serious life-changing injuries following a hit-and-run incident in Cork city.

The 23-year-old woman was struck by a car on Magazine Road at 3:15am on Saturday, October 26.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a dark coloured Volkswagen Polo which may have slight damage to the front and rear of the vehicle.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle involved was travelling from Bandon Road onto Magazine Road and failed to stop at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for the driver of the vehicle to come forward, and for witnesses, especially those with video or dashcam footage, to contact them on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘The issue is at epidemic proportions’: Call for urgent action on Irish drugs crisis

Wednesday, 30/10/19 - 4:40pm

Gardaí looking for missing 16-year-old in Dublin

Wednesday, 30/10/19 - 3:30pm

Extinction Rebellion protestors douse themselves in fake blood to highlight blood on the hands of oil firms

Wednesday, 30/10/19 - 2:40pm