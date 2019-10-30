Woman left with life changing injuries following Cork hit-and-run

By Greg Murphy

A CCTV image of the vehicle believed to have been involved in this incident. Pic: An Garda Síochana FB page

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman was left with serious life-changing injuries following a hit-and-run incident in Cork city.

The 23-year-old woman was struck by a car on Magazine Road at 3:15am on Saturday, October 26.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a dark coloured Volkswagen Polo which may have slight damage to the front and rear of the vehicle.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle involved was travelling from Bandon Road onto Magazine Road and failed to stop at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for the driver of the vehicle to come forward, and for witnesses, especially those with video or dashcam footage, to contact them on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.