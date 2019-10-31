Carlow brothers win big at RTÉ Folk Awards

YE Vagabonds, a pair of brothers from Palatine, Carlow, swept the boards at the RTÉ Folk Awards on Thursday night, when they were named the best folk band in Ireland!

Brían and Diarmuid MacGloinn walked away from the glittering event with three awards: best band, best album for The hare’s lament and best folk track for The Foggy Dew. The duo, along with their musical collaborator Alain MacFadden, have also just picked up an award from the BBC for The Foggy Dew track, too.

“We were totally baffled! Flumoxed!” a delighted Diarmuid told The Nationalist. “We really didn’t expect it. We thought that we might be lucky enough to win one for best track, but we won three, including best band. Our parents Grania and Mike were bursting with pride at the ceremony in Vicar Street!”

The MacGloinn brothers were out of their comfort zones on the night, given that they usually play music and don’t have to make acceptance speeches.

“It was a little bit stressful because we’re not used to making speeches, but you have to be ready, too, just in case! It was a lovely occasion because you’re surrounded by people who support you and who you love being with. The folk community is amazingly supportive, everyone’s on the same plane here,” continued Diarmuid.

The brothers have music coursing through their blood and any given family occasion ends up in a sing-song. Growing up in Palatine, there was always music in the house. Their parents are retired, but Grania was a teacher in Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, while Mike was a lecturer at IT Carlow.

Their mother was born and raised in the Gaeltacht and both brothers are Gaeilgeoirs.

They started playing at a young age. They’re both multi-instrumentalists, but as Ye Vagabonds Brían is the main instrumentalist and Diarmuid is the lead singer. They often collaborate with musician Alain MacFadden, who played on their award-winning latest album The hare’s lament.

They moved to Dublin about seven years ago to pursue their musical dreams, but credit their Carlow roots for their love of music and their folk sound. They learnt how to play their instruments from local teachers, while they leant how to sing and harmonise in Mary Amond O’Brien’s choirs.

One of the key elements in Ye Vagabonds’ formation was the open-mic nights that were held in the now defunct Café Formenti on Dublin Street, Carlow. There, the young brothers were supported and encouraged by musicians Ken Nolan, David Ayers and the late Paul Galbally.

They’re now on the road, touring their album and are not expected to be back home until mid-2020. Critical and commercial success is now at their feet, but it’s taken years for Diarmuid and Brían to become an overnight success.

“This is great, absolutely great, but we worked very hard to get here. We worked really hard on the album, but it doesn’t feel like work when you’re doing something that you love,” concluded Diarmuid.

The hare’s lament by Ye Vagabonds is available now on River Lea Recordings.