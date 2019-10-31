  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Extra permits for stalls on Dublin’s Moore Street welcomed

Extra permits for stalls on Dublin’s Moore Street welcomed

Thursday, October 31, 2019

A decision to grant four extra permits for stalls in Dublin’s Moore Street has been welcomed.

The number of traders at the historic marketplace has dwindled since the 1990s when the council stopped handing out new licenses.

It was to allow a shopping centre to be built but the plans fell through and subsequent proposals still have not got off the ground.

Stephen Troy’s family has run a butchers on Moore Street for 100 years and he said investment is badly needed.

“The Moore Street traders have been promised facilities for over a 10 year period now,” said Mr Troy.

“They’ve no toilets, they’ve no proper lighting.

“It would appear Dublin City Council are waiting on a private developer to invest in the area before these facilities are actually introduced, or whether they will ever be introduced.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Govt report shows big rise in amount of children with special needs in primary schools

Thursday, 31/10/19 - 1:20pm

Gardaí hunt for armed robber in Dublin

Thursday, 31/10/19 - 1:10pm

Assistance called for in locating 14-year-old missing from Athlone

Thursday, 31/10/19 - 12:40pm