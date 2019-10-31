  • Home >
Gardaí appeal for help locating Dublin man last seen in September

Thursday, October 31, 2019

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 29-year-old man missing from his home in Crumlin.

Owen Costello was last seen on Thursday, September 5, in Dun Laoghaire.

He is described as being around 6’1″ in height, with a slim build, short blonde hair and has a scar on his left cheek.

When last seen he was wearing light grey tracksuit bottoms, a plain blue t-shirt, a dark bubble jacket and grey nike runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station 01-6666200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

