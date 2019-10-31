Local winners get their rewards at Carlow Tidy Towns prize-giving

CARLOW town has been chosen to compete in the 2020 Entente Florale, ensuring the town will be festooned with colour next summer. The prestigious event is the European version of our own National Tidy Towns, with Euro judges expected to visit the town and award Carlow a gold, silver or bronze medal based on the its merits.

Carlow Tidy Towns chairperson Ken Tucker made the announcement at the group’s annual prize-giving presentation in the Seven Oaks Hotel last week. The event was attended by cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr John Pender, Stephen Arthur of Arthur’s SuperValu, sponsors of the National Tidy Towns, and a number of local councillors.

“Already we have met representatives from Entente Florale and we have had two of our members visit Listowel, the town selected to compete this year for some tips and advice, which was well worth the effort,” Ken told the audience.

“It’s long way to Tipperary, but it’s a far longer one to Listowel, so thanks to Wayne Fennell and Pat Breen for making that trip of our behalf,” he added.

The prize-giving event brought together the various housing estates, community groups and schools in the town to acknowledge their terrific efforts to enhance their areas.

“We visited The Helix recently for the national awards ceremony and we were pleased to hear we held on to our silver medal for yet another year, but it’s not good enough and it will not be good enough for Entente Florale next year,” stated Ken.

“We lost our gold medal in 2017 and we have not been able to get it back since, so if there can ever be a better time or a better initiative to do so, it must be now for 2020,” he said.

“Let’s not lose this opportunity – it might never come again,” added Ken.

“We also have contingency plans for the watering of our baskets next year, which has been a nightmare problem in the past, so again we are making some progress. I thank those who did their best,” Ken told the group.

Ken remarked that for 2020, Carlow town “has to look better than ever it has looked” in the past.

“This will take a superhuman effort by all concerned, not only the powers that be but all who walk our streets,” concluded Ken.

CARLOW TIDY TOWNS PRIZE-WINNERS

Private garden (large): 1, Ena Kelly, Springfield Drive; 2, Kathleen Roberts, Staplestown Road; 3, Noel Alcock, Staunton Avenue, Graiguecullen; highly commended, Paul and Breda Delaney, Heatherfield Court

Private garden (small): 1, Jennifer and Pat O’Neill, Carrig Rua, Tullow Road; 2, Phil and David Atley, Carrig Rua, Tullow Road; 3, Willie Brennan, Fr Byrne Park, Graiguecullen

Hanging baskets: 1, April Walker, Mount Leinster Park, Tullow Road; 2, Martin Phelan, Larkfield, Green Lane; 3, Eamon Haughney, Maher Road, Graiguecullen

Private estate (small): 1, Carrig Rua, Tullow Road; 2, Oaklawns, Dublin Road, Carlow

Private estate (large): 1, Highfield, Dublin Road; 2, Mount Leinster Park, Tullow Road; 3, Askea Lawns, Tullow Road

Shop and pub fronts: 1, Teach Dolmain; 2, Carpe Diem; 3, The Clink

Business and hospitals: 1, Holy Angels Day Care Centre; 2, Carlow Credit Union; 3, Declan Byrne & Sons, Graiguecullen

Special Recognition Award: An Gairdín Beo

Schools Bramley Trophy: 1, St Joseph’s NS; 2, Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc; 3, St Fiacc’s NS; highly commended, Holy Family BNS, Holy Family GNS and Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre

Bramley Cup overall estate: Highfield

Douglas Jewellers Cup business and hospitals: Holy Angels Day Care Centre