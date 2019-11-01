€30,000 proceeds of street run presented to St Clare’s Hospitality

THEY took to the streets of Carlow with gusto, pounding the pavements in their droves to raise a staggering €30,000 for St Clare’s Hospitality, Graiguecullen. This wonderful total was recently presented to the charity by organisers of the hugely successful event, which will go a long way towards helping those in greatest need.

The Streets of Carlow 5km/10km run, which took place back in September, was organised by local auctioneers Sherry FitzGerald McDermott and St Laurence O’Toole Athletic Club.

At the cheque presentation, Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen/Killeshin, expressed the enormous gratitude of St Clare’s Hospitality to all involved in the fundraising initiative. He also gave an overview of the services which the funding will assist in delivering.

Fr Dunphy spoke of the vision for St Clare’s Hospitality, with projects including the creation of a day centre within the community for those with no shelter and the provision of transport to and from the kitchen for those without private transport.

The hospitality kitchen was founded by Fr Dunphy in 2015 to serve warm meals and offer support to Carlow’s most needy. Demand for the service remains high, with between 80 and 100 meals served daily at the kitchen and 50 food parcels handed out each week.

It takes €70,000 annually to run St Clare’s Hospitality, so to operate it they depend exclusively on the generosity of the public, as they are not in receipt of any state funding.

On behalf of Sherry FitzGerald McDermott, St Laurence O’Toole’s and all those involved in organising the Streets of Carlow run, James McDermott thanked Fr Dunphy and his committee for the fantastic services they provide within the community. He remarked on their vision and bravery, energy and compassion and wished all involved with St Clare’s Hospitality continued success in their future endeavours.

James further pointed out that proceeds from the event, in terms of the entry fees and donations, came from the Carlow community and very much reflected the goodwill and support for the Trojan work and services provided by St Clare’s Hospitality.