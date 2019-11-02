‘Absolute chaos’: Passengers stranded in Krakow as Ryanair apologise for enforced cancellation due to weather

Irish passengers have been left stranded in Krakow Airport in Poland after weather conditions forced Ryanair to cancel departing flights.

Shannon and Dublin were among eight routes affected yesterday afternoon.

Flights have been departing the airport today but some Ryanair passengers say they have been offered alternative flights as late as Wednesday.

Róisín Ní Dhonnabhain, a teacher from Dublin, says she has had to make her own arrangements to get home.

“Last night was absolute chaos,” said Ms Ní Dhonnabhain.

“We were put on a bus to Katowice, told that we would have a flight from there when our flight from Karkow was delayed.

“Then we were 10 minutes from that airport when we were told that flight was cancelled.

“They took us back down to Krakow to nothing really. Then we had to get our own way home.”

Reacting to the passengers comments this afternnon a spokesperson for Ryanair said the flight from Krakow to Dublin was regrettably cancelled due to weather at Krakow Airport.