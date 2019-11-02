  • Home >
Why is Northern Ireland broadband scheme costing half that of scheme here, ask FF

Saturday, November 02, 2019

Fianna Fáil has called on the Minister for Communications to explain why Northern Ireland’s broadband scheme could cost half the price of the National Broadband plan in the south.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson for Communications Jack Chambers says Granahan McCourt, the preferred bidder for the contract in the Republic, is also bidding for the Northern Irish Project Stratum.

He claims the National Broadband Plan is expected to cost about $5,000 per household while Project Stratum would cost about €1,900 for a similar product from the same provider.

Deputy Chambers says the Government has questions to answer.

“Why is the government continuing to roll on with this preferred bidder?”

By
