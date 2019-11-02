Yellow rainfall warning issued for five counties

By Michelle McGlynn

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for five counties today.

Met Éireann has issued the warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

According to the forecaster, there will be spells of rain during Saturday with further accumulations of up to 20mm possible, especially in upland areas.

The warning came into effect at 8am this morning and remains in place until midnight.

Today will be mostly wey across Connacht, Munster and parts of south Leinster with heavy rain at times and strong northwest winds – especially in coastal counties.

Eastern and northeastern counties will start mostly dry with bright spells developing.

Later in the morning and in the afternoon, showers and long spells of rain will affect these areas.

There will be further rain in many areas early tonight but these will break up into showers.

Drier, clearer weather will develop especially across Ulster.

It will be a dry start for parts of Ulster and Leinster tomorrow morning while there will be showery rain in parts of the west and southwest.

This will travel eastwards in the afternoon and evening, drying out in the west before a heavier spell of rain moves in off the Atlantic after dark.

There is also a small craft warning and a number of orange gale warnings for Irish coastal waters.

The RNLI’s head of water safety, Gareth Morrison, says it is wise to be cautious.

“The advice from the RNLI is simple: if you see anybody in difficulty dial 999 and contact the coastguard,” said Mr Morrison.

“Do not attempt any sort of rescue yourself.”